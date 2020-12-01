Japan forward Yoshinori Muto scored his first goal since being loaned to Spanish team Eibar, helping them win 2-0 at Real Betis on Monday night in the Spanish first division.

Muto, who signed a one-year loan deal with Eibar from England’s Newcastle in September, scored off a corner in the 49th minute and Esteban Burgos added the team’s second five minutes later to give them the away victory at the Benito Villamarin.

Muto was substituted in the 78th minute but his Japanese teammate Takashi Inui played the full 90 minutes in the midfield.

The result moved Eibar up to 12th and left Betis just two points above the drop zone, having lost their last three games.

Muto has now scored goals in La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League in addition to his J. League haul racked up for FC Tokyo before departing for Europe.