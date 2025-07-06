There were mixed fortunes for the thousands of Belgian fans who poured over the border for the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday as Jasper Philipsen won, but star rider Remco Evenepoel faltered in his long-range bid for the title.

Philipsen took the yellow jersey in a frantic sprint finish in the northern city of Lille, his 10th Tour de France stage win crowned with a rare race lead for a rider usually chasing sprint points.

Title favorites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard both finished safely in the lead pack.