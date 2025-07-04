Leaders of ruling and opposition parties took to the streets to canvass for votes on Friday as they entered full-fledged campaigning for the July 20 Upper House election.

In speeches on the second day of the official campaign period for the Upper House election, party leaders focused on issues such as inflation and rice shortages.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, emphasized the importance of increasing rice production in a dialogue with local farmers in Shirakawa, Fukushima Prefecture.