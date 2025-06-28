In the bustling city of Osaka, you might not expect to find an event with hundreds of animals running around — and not just cats and dogs, mind you.

For the Interpets trade show, held this year from June 19 to 21, Kansai-area pet owners brought their rabbits, goats and even a meerkat or two to taste wares and try out new products from some of Japan’s largest pet supply businesses.

Inside the Intex Osaka convention center, 300 exhibitors showed off mostly new preparations of pet foods to assembled attendees, but cutting-edge products and live events also drew attention. Owners tucked their pets into walk-in showers and dryers for individual animals, while professional groomers raced against a clock and each other to perfect new styles on volunteer (or volunteered) pets.