Ahead of the Upper House elections on July 20, Sanseito, the party I lead, has adopted the slogan “Japanese First” and is fielding candidates in all electoral districts. Together with proportional representation, we aim to win six seats.

Our slogan is not xenophobic by any means, and instead focuses on the needs of the Japanese citizen first, which the ruling party, pursuing a globalist agenda, has increasingly forgotten.

While Sanseito is gaining voters and news coverage nationwide, some may still have questions about who we are, what we stand for and how we got started. The Sanseito — or “do it yourself” — party was formed in April 2020 by a group of citizens under the slogan: “If there is no party you want to vote for, let's create one from scratch.” In a true grassroots movement, the party was launched by ordinary citizens, most of whom had no political experience at the national or local level.