It started with a butchered deer and ended with a train ride home together.

Artists Kom_I and Takahide Higuchi first connected 11 years ago at an event at Shinjuku Loft in Tokyo, where the former performed a dissection live on stage.

“I still remember it clearly, and I tell people about it a lot,” says Kom_I, nostalgically, over a Zoom call. The 32-year-old musician, whose real name is Masaki Koshi but is better known by her artist name, used to front the genre-bending J-pop outfit Suiyoubi no Campanella, known as Wednesday Campanella to English-speaking fans.