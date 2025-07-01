Flag football’s inclusion in the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has sparked a worldwide surge in the game’s popularity and participation levels.

Over the past few years, flag (as it is commonly called) has seen massive growth, particularly among younger athletes and women, and in nations that previously had little to no gridiron presence.

For many people involved in tackle football, the growth of flag is seen as a positive, as it expands their sport’s overall footprint and brings a lot of new talent into the ecosystem.