Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic roared his way to a rare century at the grass court Grand Slam on Saturday when he outclassed Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 and reached the fourth round in his quest for a record 25th major.

The sixth seed's stellar display ensured that he became only the third player to claim 100 match wins on the All England Club lawns, alongside nine-time champion Martina Navratilova and eight-time winner Roger Federer.

"It's very historic. It sounds very nice. I'm very grateful, obviously, privileged to be in the position that I am," the 38-year-old Djokovic said.