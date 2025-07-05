100 YEARS AGO
Sunday, July 12, 1925
Yesterday dawned at Miyanoshita to greet a world veiled in a light grey mist and curtain-drizzle, graceful, nodding trees heavy with the rain and the tinkle of tiny cataracts tumbling down the slopes.
