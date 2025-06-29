Like many fine dining chefs, Hideaki Matsuo had always insisted on using only wild fish at his restaurant, the three-Michelin-starred Kashiwaya in Osaka. But during a 2019 stint at Shiga Prefecture's Ryukoku University, where he was studying food science, he was confronted with stark data on collapsing marine stocks.

By the time he earned his master’s degree in agriculture in 2021, his culinary philosophy had undergone a sea change: He pondered about the future of sustainable dining and began exploring using responsibly farmed fish as alternatives to wild-caught ones.