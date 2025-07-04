Anime fans who came of age in the late 1990s will probably remember "Kite." The sexually explicit straight-to-video anime release told the story of an exploited young woman turned assassin (a la Luc Besson's "Leon: The Professional"), and gained enough notoriety stateside to reportedly influence Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" and inspire a forgettable live-action remake with Samuel L. Jackson.

"Kite" was written and directed by Yasuomi Umetsu, an animator known for his distinctive character designs and detailed animation — one reason "Kite" is still revered among fans is for its jaw-dropping action set pieces. On the back of its success, the animator went on to helm several girls-with-guns properties, like "Mezzo Forte" (2000), "Mezzo DSA" (2004) and "Kite Liberator" (2008), the latter two dropping the sexual content for mainstream audiences.

Now "Clockwork Girl," the first chapter of Umetsu's new project "Virgin Punk," is out in limited theatrical release in Tokyo and Osaka. Umetsu has apparently been working on the project with anime studio Shaft for over a decade and, for better or worse, it's exactly what you'd expect.

"Virgin Punk" takes place in 2099 in a vaguely European country where the only people stronger than the cyborg criminals terrorizing the population are the bounty hunters hired to eliminate them.

Our hero is Ubu (Saki Miyashita), who at age 14 witnesses a killing by two such bounty hunters, including a creep named “Mr. Elegance” (Katsuyuki Konishi) sporting a tattooed-on moustache. The incident shocks Ubu but also inspires her to become a bounty hunter herself. About a decade later, she's a certified badass whose weapon of choice is a high-tech boomerang that separates her targets' heads from their bodies with the snap of her wrist. Life is good, barring the unwanted advances of Elegance, who fell for Ubu when he first laid eyes on her all those years ago (again, total creep). One day, Elegance shoots Ubu, has her brain transferred into an artificial body modeled after her teenage self, and forces her to join his stable of bounty hunters. With little choice, Ubu feigns obedience while plotting her revenge.

This is nothing we haven't seen before, whether in terms of the sci-fi concepts (human brains in robot bodies giving big "Ghost in the Shell" vibes) or the whole "hitman plotting revenge against their evil boss" setup. The script is full of hackneyed dialogue, and some of the voice acting is pretty ripe, too.

The thing is, it all fits within the film’s ‘90s throwback feel. Plus, it's easy to forgive a lot when a film is this well animated, and Umetsu definitely still has the touch. A few clunky computer-generated trains aside, "Clockwork Girl" is probably frame by frame the best-looking anime I've seen this year. The action is a high point, but so are quieter character moments, like when Ubu wakes up disoriented in her new body and struggles with arms and legs she's not used to, jerking around while trying to assert control. And despite the dark tone and ultraviolence, there are some nice gags here and there.

Above all, it's fascinating to see a director so unaffected by the passage of time — if they'd animated this on cels and film and sent it back in time, no one would be the wiser. In other words, if you've ever seen an Umetsu anime, you know exactly what you're getting. The only question is: When is part two coming out?