Shintaro Awa, formerly the chef de cuisine of the three-Michelin-starred Epicure of Hotel Le Bristol in Paris, has taken over esteemed chef-owner Bernard Pacaud’s role at the stalwart L’Ambroisie in Paris.

L’Ambroisie is a dining icon. Opened in 1981 by Pacaud, it went on to earn three Michelin stars in 1988, a feat it has maintained till this day. In November 2015, U.S. President Barack Obama dined with French President Francois Hollande at the restaurant. The establishment also made an appearance in the 2019 Japanese drama series, “La Grande Maison Tokyo,” in which Takuya Kimura’s character trained at the restaurant.

The 77-year-old Pacaud announced his gradual retirement two years ago. In 2023, he sold a majority share of his restaurant to Butler Industries — an investor in France’s luxury and lifestyle sectors that also owns Pierre Herme Paris — but continued to oversee the restaurant during its two-year handover period.