A miniature collection of Japan’s cultural treasures and icons are on display in an airy Akasaka office, meticulously rendered via interlocking blocks. Katsushika Hokusai’s "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" and Himeji Castle sit across from the shinkansen and Tokyo Skytree while bonsai protrude around Tokyo Station, watched over by Mount Fuji.

The icons are slightly more cubic than usual — but instantly recognizable.

This is the expansive world of Lego Japan, overseen by general manager Michael Ebbesen, who even has a business card in a miniature Lego figure of his likeness.