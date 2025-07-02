Rather than a single-minded lone auteur, Isao Takahata was a receptive collaborator at heart.

That’s the thrust of a new exhibition dedicated to the works and creative process of the acclaimed animation director and Studio Ghibli cofounder, who died in 2018.

“The man who planted Japanese animation” opened on June 27 at Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills Gallery. It’s an exhibit best appreciated through its details; its displays are as meticulously assembled as the works of the late director of “Pom Poko” and “Grave of the Fireflies.”