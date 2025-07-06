Barbora Krejcikova's reign as Wimbledon champion came to a tearful end on Saturday as the Czech slumped to a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat against American 10th seed Emma Navarro.

Krejcikova appeared to be struggling with injury in the closing stages and wept at No. 1 Court as Navarro took advantage to cause the latest upset in the women's tournament following the exits of five of the top six seeds.

The 29-year-old had to fight back from a set down to beat rising star Alexandra Eala in the first round before another tense three-set win over Caroline Dolehide in the second round.