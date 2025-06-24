Brown tabby Acai and white-and-gray Grape were born in April 2023. These two beauties are brothers and best buds, and we have our fingers crossed that they’ll find a home together.
Though the pair appear to have been loved, they were rescued from a hoarding situation where they lived in shocking conditions. Sadly, the two of them were exposed to a virus while still in their mother’s womb. It’s not degenerative or contagious, nor does it affect their daily lives or lifespan, but the exposure did leave them somewhat uncoordinated.
As a result, Acai and Grape have slightly odd gaits and are not great at jumping — but they are healthy otherwise. Very gentle and eager for affection, they are currently at a foster home, where they are growing more and more relaxed each day.
They are quiet cats, not overly playful, preferring gentle petting instead. We think this duo would make a great addition to a peaceful home with someone who loves them just the way they are.
