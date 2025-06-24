Brown tabby Acai and white-and-gray Grape were born in April 2023. These two beauties are brothers and best buds, and we have our fingers crossed that they’ll find a home together.

Though the pair appear to have been loved, they were rescued from a hoarding situation where they lived in shocking conditions. Sadly, the two of them were exposed to a virus while still in their mother’s womb. It’s not degenerative or contagious, nor does it affect their daily lives or lifespan, but the exposure did leave them somewhat uncoordinated.

While Grape and Acai are healthy overall, they walk a bit strangely and aren’t great at jumping. | Reiko Sugawara

As a result, Acai and Grape have slightly odd gaits and are not great at jumping — but they are healthy otherwise. Very gentle and eager for affection, they are currently at a foster home, where they are growing more and more relaxed each day.

They are quiet cats, not overly playful, preferring gentle petting instead. We think this duo would make a great addition to a peaceful home with someone who loves them just the way they are.