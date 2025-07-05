The River Seine reopened to swimmers in Paris on Saturday morning, marking the first time since 1923 that bathers could take a dip in the iconic waterway following a yearslong cleanup effort.
A few dozen people of all ages arrived ahead of the 8:00 a.m. opening of the Bras Marie swimming zone — one of three open in Paris this summer — donning swim caps and goggles as they prepared to dive in and celebrate the long-awaited return of bathing in the Seine.
"I thought it would be freezing cold but it's actually great," said Karine, 51, a care worker from southeast of Paris, and one of the first to jump in.
