A senior officer of the U.S. Marine Corps on Thursday apologized to Okinawa Prefecture over a recent conviction of a Marine for sexually assaulting a woman in the prefecture.

This marked the first direct apology from the U.S. military to the Okinawa Prefectural Government for a series of sexual crimes committed by U.S. servicemen in the prefecture since last year.

"We apologize for the anxiety that this has caused the people of Okinawa, and our thoughts are with the victim in this case," Col. Neil Owens, chief of staff for the 3rd Marine Division, said at the Okinawa Prefectural Government office in Naha.

Owens also explained efforts to prevent a recurrence, such as strict regulations on nighttime outings and drinking by members.

"We cannot help but feel strong indignation because (the offenders) ignored women's human rights and dignity," Masahito Tamari, head of the Okinawa governor's office, said in response to the apology.

He criticized the series of incidents involving U.S. servicemen, saying, "It's very regrettable that we have no choice but to have doubts about the enforcement of discipline and the education of officials."

Last month, the Naha District Court sentenced Marine Lance Cpl. Jamel Clayton, 22, to seven years in prison over nonconsensual sexual intercourse resulting in injury to the woman in May last year. Clayton has appealed to the Naha Branch of Fukuoka High Court.