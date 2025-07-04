In Sou Fujimoto’s architecture, the future is bright and airy — much like his structures. It’s a wholly utopian vision.

From his almost entirely glass House NA in Tokyo to his transparent roof and white steel lattice design for the Serpentine Gallery’s pavilion in London, and, most recently, his wooden Grand Ring for Expo 2025, the architect has long been preoccupied with openness and freedom.

“Each and every person is a corner that hides away, but also leaves one side for openness,” he says.