Japan's top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, held "in-depth exchanges" over the phone with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday and Saturday, the Japanese government said.
A pause on a 24% reciprocal tariff on imports from Japan expires on July 9, although U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the rate could be even higher.
The Japanese government also said in a statement that it intends to continue actively coordinating with the U.S. side on the matter, as it worked to avert higher tariffs.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.