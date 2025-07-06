France staked its claim to be contenders for the Women's Euro 2025 title by beating holders England 2-1 on Saturday and joining the Netherlands at the top of Group D.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore netted within three minutes of each other toward the end of the first half as England became the first defending champion to lose its opening fixture at the Euros.

Laurent Bonadei's team is level on three points with the Dutch, who cruised past Wales 3-0 earlier on Saturday, after striking a big blow in the battle to qualify from possibly the hardest group at the tournament.