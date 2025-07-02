Life as we know it will probably not come to an end in Japan this weekend. But what if it does?

That’s the question consuming a disaster-prone country ahead of a widely spread prediction of disaster that one comic book suggests will occur this Saturday.

"Watashi ga Mita Mirai" ("The Future I Saw"), a manga by Ryo Tatsuki about her purported ability to see the future in dreams, was first published in 1999. It would have faded into obscurity but for the mention of a tsunami and the cover that read "Major disaster in March 2011.” Years later, when the most powerful earthquake ever to hit the country struck that very month, triggering a devastating tsunami and the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant meltdown, some hailed the author as a prophet.