Known for its melons and lavender fields in summer and powder snow in winter, Furano in central Hokkaido is planning to add another drawcard: a destination whisky distillery.

Furaliss Distillery — an amalgamation of the words “Furano” and “bliss” — is a collaboration between the city of Furano, real estate developer Seibu Group and Tokyo-based Karuizawa Distillers.

The distillery, which is slated to open in 2028, will be located near the Seibu-owned New Furano Prince Hotel, which sits at the foot of a ropeway- and chairlift-lined ski slope.