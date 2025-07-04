Voting for the July 20 Upper House election started for Japanese nationals abroad on Friday.

Voting began at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Friday morning, following Thursday's start of the official campaign period for the election.

"I'd like to see stability in the (Japanese) government, given that tariff negotiations are ongoing with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and the global situation is unstable," said Naoya Maeda, a 27-year-old graduate student living in the South Korean capital.