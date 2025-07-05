As Japan gears up for the July 20 Upper House election, there is a noticeable lack of debate among political parties about boosting the country's disaster resilience, with all sides striking a similar tone.
In a country where tremors are common, beefing up measures for disaster-preparedness is an urgent issue.
The powerful earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture in January 2024 has highlighted the problems faced by graying, hard-to-reach communities in rural and mountainous areas.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.