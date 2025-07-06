Young striker Gonzalo Garcia scored his fourth goal of the Club World Cup and Kylian Mbappe his first as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on Saturday to set up a mouthwatering semifinal against European champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Garcia, 21, put Madrid ahead from close range early on a hot afternoon at MetLife Stadium just outside New York City, and Fran Garcia then doubled his club's lead before the midway point in the first half.

Dortmund never seriously threatened a comeback before a remarkable late flurry of activity, with Maximilian Beier pulling one back in the 93rd minute and Mbappe getting Madrid's third with a stunning overhead kick.