Rescuers searched Saturday for 27 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the U.S. state of Texas, after torrential rains caused devastating flooding that killed at least 43 people — with more rain pounding the region.

"We have recovered 43 deceased individuals in Kerr County. Among these who are deceased we have 28 adults and 15 children," said Kerr Country Sheriff Larry Leitha.

Leitha earlier put the number of evacuated people at 850, including eight reported injured.