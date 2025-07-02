Being around Cheyenne is like turning your face toward the early morning sun. Just the presence of this gentle, patient girl soothes and heals — you can feel it in your bones.

Cheyenne is quite the golden girl herself, in both personality and years. She was born in late 2011 and had to be given up when her owner went into care. And though Cheyenne may be 13 years old, she’s sprightly, simply delightful and comes with a clean bill of health.

Cheyenne has a clean bill of health and is currently being fostered in the Tokyo area while waiting to find a permanent home. | Yukari Yamaguchi

She’s an avid walker, but won’t tug on the leash. Cheyenne is happy around people, most dogs and even cats. If you’re looking for a perky but calm canine companion, Cheyenne is perfect for you. She’s in foster care in the Tokyo area now and looking for a permanent home.