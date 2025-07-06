Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was sending a team to Qatar on Sunday for talks on a truce and hostage release in Gaza, after Hamas said it was ready to start negotiations "immediately."

But Netanyahu, who is due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, said the Palestinian militant group's proposals for changes to a draft U.S.-backed ceasefire deal were "unacceptable."

Trump has been making a renewed push to end nearly 21 months of war in Gaza, where the civil defense agency said 42 people were killed in Israeli military operations on Saturday.