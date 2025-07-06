BRICS leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro from Sunday are expected to decry U.S. President Donald Trump's "indiscriminate" trade tariffs, saying they are illegal and risk hurting the global economy.

Emerging nations, which represent about half the world's population and 40% of global economic output, are set to unite over "serious concerns" about U.S. import tariffs, according to a draft summit statement.

Since coming to office in January, Trump has threatened allies and rivals alike with a slew of punitive duties.