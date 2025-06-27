An Italian court on Thursday found three Japanese nationals, including an ex-executive of a former subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp., guilty over polluting water with PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals."

The three were among 11 defendants sentenced to prison terms of between two years and 18 years over their roles in the PFAS contamination.

According to media reports, two of the Japanese nationals were each sentenced to 16 years in prison, while the remaining national was given 11 years behind bars.

A total of 15 people were indicted in the case. Four were found not guilty.

The former Mitsubishi Corp. unit Miteni, which went bankrupt in 2018, produced PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, at its plant in the province of Vicenza in Veneto starting in the 1960s. Leaks of waste from the plant are believed to have led to widespread water and soil pollution.

In 2013, the Italian government alerted Veneto about worrying levels of PFAS in its water supply, prompting the region to notify judicial authorities.

The court also recognized the civil liability of individuals and corporations involved in the pollution, ordering the payment of over €60 million (about ¥10.2 billion) in total damages to citizens, the region and the central government.

Veneto President Luca Zaia said that the court's recognition of environmental damage and water pollution was a step toward justice.