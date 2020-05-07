Ski jumper Noriaki Kasai recognized by Guinness for most World Cup starts

Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai has received a Guinness World Records certificate for extending the record for the most individual starts in FIS Ski Jumping World Cup events to 569.

"I will continue to do my best so I can extend the record even more," the 47-year-old Kasai said after he was awarded the certificate in a video posted on Twitter by Guinness World Records Japan on Wednesday.

Kasai, known as the "Legend" in Japan for his age-defying feats in competitions, has also been recognized by Guinness World Records in the past for his achievements, including competing at eight Winter Olympics.

According to the International Ski Federation website, Kasai made his World Cup debut in 1988. He last started in a competition in Sapporo in February.