Coronavirus forces cancellation of Summer Grand Sumo Tournament

Basho called off for just third time in history

Wrestlers perform a ring-entering ceremony during the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on March 8 in Osaka. The basho was held in an empty arena due to the coronavirus pandemic. | REUTERS

The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, which was scheduled to open later this month, will be canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the sport’s governing body said Monday.

The tournament had been scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan after the Japan Sumo Association delayed the opening of the 15-day meet by two weeks in response to the outbreak.

The association had said it was considering holding the Tokyo meet without spectators or canceling it altogether depending on the situation of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, seven people within the JSA have tested positive for the pneumonia-causing virus, including stablemaster Takadagawa, second-tier wrestler Hakuyozan and five lower-ranked wrestlers.

