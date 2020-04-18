Champion driver Sebastian Vettel dismisses condensed F1 schedule as 'not realistic'

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel cautioned against the temptation to shoehorn too many Formula One races into a revised calendar, describing the move as "not realistic" on Friday.

The 22-event F1 season has been decimated by the coronavirus with nine races either canceled or postponed.

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 is also in doubt, as is the Belgian Grand Prix set for Aug. 30.

F1 chiefs have floated the idea of making up for lost time by staging races on successive weekends or even having two races on the same weekend.

Ferrari star Vettel, however, fears such a move could lead to burnout for team staff members.

"We drivers are a little privileged," Vettel told reporters during a teleconference from his home in Switzerland. "Of course, the races are tiring but there have to be limits for the staff. They must rest. We must also see if it is easy to reschedule races, if the circuits are not already taken. Many questions remain. I think the schedule will be busier, but 10 consecutive weekends is not realistic."

Vettel suggested he would be in favor of staging races without fans if it allowed for a quick resumption of the season and didn't become a common occurrence.

Other sports have already toyed with the idea of staging events behind closed doors. The U.S. PGA Tour, for example, on Thursday announced plans to resume in June, with the first four tournaments to be held without spectators.

"It's complicated," Vettel admitted.

"On the one hand, there is the health of the sport, on the other, that of the people who work in the paddock and especially the fans. There are several options. No one likes to run in front of empty stands, but we will have to see if it will not allow us to resume much sooner.

"The first races will probably be a little different, but not too much, I hope, because we want to run in front of the fans."

Vettel insists that for him even a 10-race season is just as valuable as a 22-race campaign.

However, he admits the damage to the sport caused by the coronavirus pandemic could be fatal for the smaller teams on the grid.

Without racing, massive TV and sponsorship revenues have dried up and half of the teams have started furloughing staff.

Teams have also agreed to lower the spending cap from $175 million (€161.4 million) to $150 million.

"Clearly, some small teams are in danger and, as a family, F1 has to take care of its own," said Vettel.