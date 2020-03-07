Ecuador denies Japan a spot in Davis Cup Finals

With no fans in the stands to give host Japan a boost, Ecuador took an insurmountable 3-0 lead on Saturday to secure a place in November’s Davis Cup Finals in Madrid.

Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo beat Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in Saturday’s doubles played at an empty stadium amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

“Both players in our opposing doubles pair are left-handed, but we prepared well. They won long rallies and points at important moments. They played better than we expected,” Japan captain Satoshi Iwabuchi said.

With three losses, Japan will not advance to the Nov. 23-29 Davis Cup Finals in Madrid, which features 12 qualifiers, four semifinalists from last year and two wildcard nations.

“The situation with no fans helped us,” Hidalgo said. “It was weird, different, to play in a stadium without spectators, and I think that it evened up the tie.”

Ecuador captain Raul Viver said, “These guys work very hard and are very committed to Davis Cup and representing their country. I’m so happy for them. I know the effort they put into their tennis, and sometimes with not much financial support,”

Japan was without top-ranked Kei Nishikori, who is injured.

Emilio Gomez defeated Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) and Roberto Quiroz followed with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) victory over Uchiyama in Friday’s singles.