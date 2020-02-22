Mavericks' Luka Doncic dominates in rout of Magic

All-Star Luka Doncic did his usual thing in Orlando and got some unexpected help from teammate Maxi Kleber.

Doncic nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised past the Magic 122-106 on Friday night.

Kleber added a career-high 26 points off the bench as the Mavericks improved to 19-8 on the road this season. They won just 18 road games the last two seasons combined.

“I probably never had a night like that in the NBA,” said Kleber, a 208-cm forward from Germany playing his third season in the league. “I didn’t really even notice. It just sort of happened.”

Kristaps Porzingis chipped in with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 points.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Terrence Ross scored 19 points for the Magic, who were doomed by another dismal shooting night.

Orlando made just 9 of 43 attempts from 3-point range and shot just 39 percent from the floor.

“We had a bunch of open shots the whole game,” Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. “What’s better than a wide-open shot? You’ve got to make them.”

The Magic trailed by 18 in the first half, but surged ahead behind Fournier’s 18 points in the third quarter. The shooting guard hit four of his first five shots to spark a 17-4 run in the first 5 minutes of the second half. His driving, baseline layup gave Orlando its first lead of the game, 69-68.

That one-point advantage lasted one possession and turned out to be the Magic’s lone lead of the game. Porzingis drained a short jumper to put Dallas back in front, and the Mavericks extended the lead to 91-84 by the end of the period.

Cavaliers 113, Wizards 108

In Washington, Collin Sexton scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and Cleveland rallied to win in its first game under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Bradley Beal had 26 points for the Wizards on 9-for-28 shooting. Teammate Rui Hachimura added 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Lakers 117, Grizzlies 105

In Los Angeles, LeBron James scored a game-high 32 points and dished out seven assists as the Lakers held off Memphis.

Anthony Davis shook off a bruised calf injury in the first quarter and had 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven of Los Angeles’ 14 blocks.

In Other Games

Pelicans 128, Trail Blazers 115

Raptors 118, Suns 101

Celtics 127, Timberwolves 117

Thunder 113, Nuggets 101

Spurs 113, Jazz 104

Pacers 106, Knicks 98