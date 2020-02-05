Liverpool's youngsters win replay

Liverpool reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

He wasn’t at Anfield to see it.

With Klopp determined that he and his senior players had the week off during English soccer’s new midseason break, Liverpool fielded its youngest ever team for a competitive match — at an average age of 19 years, 102 days — for the fourth-round replay against third-tier Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

There were seven teenagers, including 16-year-old Harvey Elliott, while Pedro Chirivella was the oldest player in the team at 22.

Liverpool-born teenager Curtis Jones became the club’s youngest captain at 19 years and five days.

The kids, led for the game at Anfield by under-23 coach Neil Critchley, came through, winning 1-0 to set up a last-16 match they probably won’t be playing in. It will be at Chelsea in early March.

Critchley said Klopp sent messages to the team before, during and after the match.

“He is delighted with the performance and the result,” Critchley said of Klopp.

“He said Chelsea away could be an opportunity for one or two of them and they put in a performance tonight.”

An own-goal in the 75th minute settled the match and it was scored by Ro-Shaun Williams, a former youth-team player for Liverpool’s fierce rival, Manchester United. Williams stretched to head away a long ball forward from Liverpool, and only succeeded in nodding it past Shrewsbury’s stranded goalkeeper who had come out to clear.

Shrewsbury, which came from two goals down to draw 2-2 three weeks ago, had few chances in the replay but did have a goal ruled out by VAR for offside in the 58th minute.

The win keeps alive Liverpool’s chances of a treble. The Reds are closing in on winning the English league title for the first time in 30 years, and are through to the last 16 in their defense of the Champions League.

Whether the young players given a game against Shrewsbury get more playing time this season remains to be seen.

“These boys are in a phase of their careers where they need to keep learning and the developing,” Critchley said. “Hopefully the players see the benefit they have done in training with nights like tonight.”

James Milner, one of the most experienced members of Liverpool’s senior squad, trained with the youngsters on Monday and asked if he could be with them in the locker room before the game.

“He gave words of advice to the players,” Critchley said, “and I can’t thank him enough.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Wayne Rooney booked an emotional clash with his former club Manchester United as second-tier Derby cruised to a 4-2 win over Northampton at Pride Park.

Rooney scored Derby’s fourth goal from the penalty spot to wrap up an emphatic victory that brought the prize of a reunion with the 12-time FA Cup winners, with whom he spent 13 seasons.