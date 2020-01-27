The Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant smiles with daughters Gianna and Natalia with the Bill Russell MVP Trophy after his team defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 to win the 2010 NBA Finals basketball series in Los Angeles in June 2010. | REUTERS

Basketball / NBA

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash, media reports say

Reuters, AFP-JIJI, Staff Report

LOS ANGELES – Retired professional basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, multiple media outlets reported.

Bryant was 41.

Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, TMZ reported. Variety magazine, ESPN and the Los Angeles Times all confirmed the report.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that five people had died in the helicopter crash, but did not immediately give further details.

The incident came only hours after the former Los Angeles Lakers star was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

He was widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time — making 18 all-star teams during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant smiles with daughters Gianna and Natalia with the Bill Russell MVP Trophy after his team defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 to win the 2010 NBA Finals basketball series in Los Angeles in June 2010. | REUTERS

, ,