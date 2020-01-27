Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash, media reports say

Retired professional basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, multiple media outlets reported.

Bryant was 41.

Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, TMZ reported. Variety magazine, ESPN and the Los Angeles Times all confirmed the report.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that five people had died in the helicopter crash, but did not immediately give further details.

The incident came only hours after the former Los Angeles Lakers star was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

He was widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time — making 18 all-star teams during his 20-year career with the Lakers.