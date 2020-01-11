Corinne Suter claims maiden win on World Cup circuit

Switzerland’s Corinne Suter won the women’s fog-hit downhill on Saturday, her maiden victory on the World Cup circuit.

The 25-year-old reigning world downhill silver medalist, clocked 1 minute, 18.79 seconds, coming in 0.29 seconds ahead of Italy’s Nicol Delago.

Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin rounded out the podium, 0.98 seconds behind Suter in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee.

Czech Ester Ledecka lost her lead to Suter in the downhill standings after finishing eighth (1.41 seconds off the pace).

Overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States opted out of the downhill, but could still compete in Sunday’s combined, which comprises a super-G and a slalom.