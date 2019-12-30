Tennis

Recovering Kei Nishikori to miss Australian Open

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Kei Nishikori said Sunday he will miss next year’s Australian Open as he is “still not 100 percent” ready to compete with the world’s best following the right elbow surgery he underwent in October.

Nishikori, who last played on Aug. 31 in the U.S. Open third round, said in late November he was targeting a return for the ATP Cup, a team event in which players represent their nations, from Jan. 3. He then planned to play at the Australian Open, the year’s first Grand Slam, from Jan. 20.

“Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the ATP Cup and the Aussie Open,” Nishikori, who turned 30 on Sunday, wrote on his official app. “Today, together with my team, we have made this decision.”

Nishikori in November added former world No. 1 doubles player Max Mirnyi of Belarus to his coaching staff, with former French Open champ Michael Chang staying on to provide support in big tournaments.

“This decision was not taken lightly as Australia is one of my favorite places to compete. Together with my team, I will keep working hard to be back on the court as soon as possible. Thanks for all the support,” he said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Vera Zvonareva during the Wimbledon women's final on July 3, 2010. Williams has won 12 Grand Slam titles over the past decade.
Serena Williams named AP's top female athlete of decade
Serena Williams dominated the decade, on the court and in conversation. There were, to begin with, the dozen Grand Slam single titles — no other woman had more than three over the ...
Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray announced his withdrawal from the Australian Open on Saturday.
Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open
Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month. Tennis Australia issued a statement Sunday saying Murray had withdr...
Serena Williams is seen in a September file photo.
Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki to play doubles together for first time in New Zealand
Longtime friends Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki will play doubles together for the first time at the WTA Tour's ASB Classic beginning on Jan. 6. Former No. 1 Wozniacki has started...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

KYODO

,