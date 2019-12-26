Former Rays pitcher Matt Moore is seen in a September 2011 file photo. | KEITH ALLISON / VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Hawks sign former MLB pitcher Matt Moore

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks announced the signing of former big-league pitcher Matt Moore on Thursday.

The 30-year-old lefty recorded 54 wins for the Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers after making his MLB debut in 2011.

He was limited to just two games for the Detroit Tigers in 2019 following meniscus surgery on his right knee.

The 190-cm Florida native has recorded double-digit wins three times in his career. He reached the milestone most recently in 2016 when he finished 13-12 after moving from the Rays to the Giants during the season.

Moore will wear No. 37 for the Hawks, who have won five of the last six Japan Series titles, including the past three straight.

General manager Sugihiko Mikasa said the Hawks needed to bolster their pitching corps following the departure of Ariel Miranda and Robert Suarez.

“We were looking for someone who can be one of our cornerstone starters. (Moore) has had injuries, but he’s a proven pitcher,” Mikasa said.

The Hawks on Thursday also announced an extension for veteran infielder Seiichi Uchikawa.

The right-handed batter signed a one-year deal worth ¥250 million ($2.28 million), down ¥150 million from his previous contract, after batting .256 in 2019.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Red Sox reliever Koji Uehara celebrates after recording the final out against the Cardinals in Game 6 of the 2013 World Series, which clinched the title for Boston.
Koji Uehara faces future after long career in baseball
Life after baseball has already begun for Koji Uehara, and the former major league pitcher is relishing the calm after his abrupt midseason retirement earlier this year and subsequent media tour...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood is seen in a 1968 file photo. Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago Tuesday with a 128-word letter to MLB commissioner Bowie Kuhn, two paragraphs that pretty much ended the career of a World Series champion regarded as among the sport's stars but united a union behind his cause.
Curt Flood ignited MLB's free-agent revolution 50 years ago
Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago Tuesday with a 128-word letter to MLB commissioner Bowie Kuhn, two paragraphs that pretty much ended the career of a World Series champi...
Southpaw starter Ryu Hyun-jin, seen pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in October, had a major league-best 2.32 ERA last season.
Ryu Hyun-jin, Blue Jays put finishing touches on $80 million, four-year deal
Ryu Hyun-jin is headed north of the border to a Toronto Blue Jays team in dire need of starting pitching. One that was willing to pay for it, too. Ryu and the Blue Jays agreed to a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Rays pitcher Matt Moore is seen in a September 2011 file photo. | KEITH ALLISON / VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

, ,