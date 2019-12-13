Former NBA commissioner Stern has emergency surgery on brain

The NBA said former commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday and had emergency surgery.

The league said in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern’s family.

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.

Stern oversaw the growth of the NBA into a league whose games were televised in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages. The league was playing a regular-season game in Mexico City between Dallas and Detroit on Thursday night when it announced the news about Stern.

Stern stayed busy after stepping down as commissioner, taking trips overseas on the league’s behalf, doing public speaking and consulting. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Stern oversaw the addition of seven franchises and the creation of the WNBA and NBA Development League, now called the G League. He had a hand in numerous initiatives that changed the league, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

He wouldn’t even let staffers use the word “retire” when he left his office, because he never intended to stop working. He has kept an office in New York and regularly travels into the city for work on the projects he pursued once he turned the league over to Silver.

Joel Embiid answered the criticism from a couple of Hall of Famers in the most productive way possible.

Embiid lights up Celtics

After Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley said Joel Embiid wasn’t playing up to his potential, the 76ers center conceded that they were probably right. Then he produced one of his best games of the year: a season-high 38 points along with 13 rebounds in a 115-109 victory over the Celtics on Thursday night in Boston.

“All of the stuff he has been dealing with he handled like an adult, with humility. And he responded in a dramatic way,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “He was dominant, was a leader and one of his best games as a Sixer.”

Embiid scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, hitting five of six free throws in the final 26 seconds after Boston scored seven straight points to erase most of a nine-point deficit. With Philadelphia leading by four in the final 15 seconds, he blocked Daniel Theis’ shot to help clinch it.

Earlier in the week, Barkley said Embiid is the toughest matchup in the league, but he doesn’t take advantage of it. O’Neal said on the TNT broadcast that Embiid shouldn’t settle for 22 points a game, his current average, but should aim for more like 28 or 30.

“I like when I get criticized,” Embiid said after the game. “For them to say I have the potential to be the best player in the world, and I haven’t shown that yet, I need to play harder.”

Celtics center Enes Kanter said he approached Embiid during the game and told him not to worry about the criticism.

“He’s one of the best big men in the league,” said Kanter, who scored a season-high 20 points with nine rebounds. “I told him, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it.’ I told him to just go out and play your game.”

Tobias Harris had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Sixers, who won their fourth straight game and their eighth in nine tries.

Kemba Walker scored 29 points for Boston, which lost at home for the first time all season. Gordon Hayward scored 19.

Mavericks 122, Pistons 111

In Mexico City, Luka Doncic scored 41 points and had his eighth triple-double of the season, Seth Curry added a season-high 30 points and Dallas beat Detroit in the opener of the NBA Mexico Games.

Cavaliers 117, Spurs 109 (OT)

In San Antonio, Kevin Love hit a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation and finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds as Cleveland beat the Spurs to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Nuggets 114, Trail Blazers 99

In Denver, Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant scored 20 points apiece and the Nuggets overcame a career-high 33 by Hassan Whiteside to beat Portland.

Carmelo Anthony, who spent the first 7½ years of his career with the Nuggets, received a warm reception from the crowd during pregame introductions. He had 20 points for the Trail Blazers, and CJ McCollum added 15.