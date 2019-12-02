Asian Football Confederation Women's Player of the Year Saki Kumagai (center) poses with Al Sadd manager Xavi (right), who accepted the Men's Player of the Year in place of Qatar's Akram Afif, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the AFC's awards ceremony in Hong Kong on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Saki Kumagai, Asako Takakura win AFC honors; Qatar's Akram Afif top male player

AFP-JIJI

HONG KONG – Qatar forward Akram Afif and Japanese World Cup heroine Saki Kumagai were named Asia’s men’s and women’s players of the year at an awards ceremony in Hong Kong on Monday.

Afif, who made a record 10 assists in Qatar’s shock run to the Asian Cup title, beat Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and Japan’s Tomoaki Makino to the Asian Football Confederation honor.

“Very happy to be selected as the Asian Player of the Year. This is a great honour for me,” tweeted Afif, 23, who was not in Hong Kong for the ceremony.

Kumagai, 29, who scored the winning penalty in Japan’s 2011 Women’s World Cup victory, also helped Nadeshiko Japan finish runner-up at the 2012 Olympics and 2015 World Cup, and led her country to the Asian Cup title last year.

She has also enjoyed a glittering club career, winning six French league titles and four Champions League trophies with Lyon.

The awards ceremony took place in Hong Kong despite widespread pro-democracy protests that have engulfed the Chinese territory this year.

China’s award for grassroots soccer was collected by an AFC official.

Japan’s Asako Takakura was women’s coach of the year for a record seventh time, while Chung Jung-yong was the best men’s coach after he led South Korea to the Under-20 World Cup final.

With the top men’s award off limits to players based outside Asia, South Korea’s Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min was named international player of the year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Napoli players celebrate a goal by Fernando Llorente (left) during an Italian first-division match against Bologna in Naples, Italy, on Sunday.
Napoli fines contested by world players' union
Napoli's decision to fine its players for abandoning an in-season training camp ordered by the club is being contested by world players' union FIFPro. The training camp was called for by Napoli ...
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) and Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull vie for the ball during a Premier League match in Norwich, England, on Sunday.
Arsenal's post-Emery era begins with tepid draw against Norwich
Arsenal started life after Unai Emery with a 2-2 draw at Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday that extended the Gunners' winless run to eight games in all competitions. Interim manage...
Galatasaray defender Yuto Nagatomo moves the ball during a match against Trabzonspor on Sunday in Trabzon, Turkey.
Yuto Nagatomo scores late to help Galatasaray earn draw
Defender Yuto Nagatomo salvaged a point for Galatasaray in the Turkish top flight on Sunday, scoring at the death to snatch a 1-1 draw at Trabzonspor. Nagatomo netted his first goal of t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Asian Football Confederation Women's Player of the Year Saki Kumagai (center) poses with Al Sadd manager Xavi (right), who accepted the Men's Player of the Year in place of Qatar's Akram Afif, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the AFC's awards ceremony in Hong Kong on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,