Nao Kodaira competes in a women's 500-meter race in a World Cup event in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, on Saturday. | KYODO

More Sports / Winter Sports

Nao Kodaira records first 500-meter World Cup victory of season

Kyodo

TOMASZOW MAZOWIECKI, POLAND – Nao Kodaira won the women’s 500-meter race in the speedskating World Cup on Saturday, bouncing back from her third-place finish last week that saw her 23-race winning streak come to an end.

Kodaira, the reigning Olympic champion, crossed the line in 37.775 seconds at Arena Lodowa to win her first World Cup event of the season. Olga Fatkulina claimed silver in 37.973, while fellow Russian Daria Kachanova took bronze.

Arisa Go and Maki Tsuji were sixth and 10th in Saturday’s race, respectively.

“I can’t say for certain that I was able to perform at my best today,” said Kodaira, a 33-year-old sprint specialist.

“But I was able to regain confidence that I could do well if I skate like I always do.”

Last week, Kodaira lost a World Cup 500-meter race for the first time in four seasons when she earned bronze in the season opener, which Fatkulina won, in Minsk, Belarus.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins scores the first touchdown of the game between Penn State's Jan Johnson (center) and defensive end Shane Simmons on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State tops Penn State, locks up Big Ten East title
J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Ohio State locked up the Big Ten East title Saturday, surviving its first real test of the season with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 P...
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph throws a pass in the first quarter against the Browns on Nov. 14 in Cleveland.
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph fined $50,000 for role in brawl
The NFL has slapped Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a $50,000 fine as part of the ongoing fallout from the Steelers-Cleveland Browns brawl on Nov. 14. Rudolph, who was one of ...
Takanori Nagase (right) and Sotaro Fujiwara compete in the men's 81-kg final in the Osaka Grand Slam on Saturday.
Takanori Nagase claims fourth Osaka Grand Slam title
Takanori Nagase captured his fourth championship at the Osaka Grand Slam on Saturday, winning the men's 81-kg division. Nagase, who was the bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Oly...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nao Kodaira competes in a women's 500-meter race in a World Cup event in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, on Saturday. | KYODO

, ,