Luka Doncic scores 42 as Mavericks run past Spurs

Luka Doncic grew up idolizing LeBron James, and now the young NBA prodigy has joined James in the record book.

The Dallas Mavericks needed everything Doncic delivered in a sensational performance Monday night.

Doncic scored a career-high 42 points to go with 12 assists and 11 rebounds as the Mavericks held off the skidding San Antonio Spurs 117-110. The 20-year-old second-year guard joined James as the only players in league history younger than 21 to have a 40-point triple-double.

“It feels like every day there are stats you don’t know about, stats that you read about,” Doncic said. “It’s great to hit.”

Dallas led wire to wire but had to fend off a late Spurs rally, with Doncic hitting a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds to play that put the Mavericks up 115-110 after the Spurs had rallied from 14 down at the start of the quarter.

Doncic has an NBA-leading six triple-doubles in just 13 games this season.

“This guy can do anything he wants to on a basketball court,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s having one of those magical runs right now. It’s a phenomenal thing to watch. It’s a phenomenal thing to be a part of.”