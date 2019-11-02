Hurricanes storm past Red Wings in second period en route to victory

Sebastian Aho scored two of Carolina’s four goals that came during an 11-minute span of the second period as the Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 on Friday night.

Aho broke a 1-1 tie just 27 seconds into the second period to ignite the rally.

Andrei Svechnikov, Nino Niederreiter, Martin Necas, Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who are 3-0-0 to open their four-game homestand. Dougie Hamilton and Jaccob Slavin each supplied three assists, while Aho made it a three-point night with one assist.

Anthony Mantha scored twice for the Red Wings, while Tyler Bertuzzi also scored. Andreas Athanasiou notched two assists for Detroit, which has won only once in its past 10 games.

Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 29 saves. Mrazek, going against his former team, pushed his regular-season winning streak in PNC Arena to 12 consecutive games.

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard allowed five goals on 21 shots before he was pulled late in the second period. Jonathan Bernier finished in net, picking up 11 saves on 12 shots.

It was another strong Carolina outing to begin a new month after the team matched a franchise record in October for victories and points with an 8-3-1 record (17 points).

Detroit lost its fifth straight road game after winning its first two.

Islanders 5, Lightning 2

In Uniondale, New York, Anders Lee had a goal and two assists in the hosts’ three-goal third period and the Islanders beat Tampa Bay for their eighth straight victory.

Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock scored in the second period, Josh Bailey and Derick Brassard had goals in the third, and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots for New York’s longest winning streak since a nine-game run in the 1989-90 season. The Islanders have not lost since opening the season 1-3-0.

Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay, which lost two of three to New York area teams this week. The Lightning lost 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Tuesday before beating New Jersey 7-6 in overtime Wednesday.

Ducks 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

In Anaheim, Ryan Getzlaf scored a breakaway goal 2:30 into overtime, and John Gibson made 39 saves to lead the Ducks.

Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal in the first period for the Ducks, who improved to 6-1-0 at Honda Center with their second straight victory to open a seven-game homestand.

Jets 3, Sharks 2

In San Jose, Connor Hellebuyck made 51 saves to hold off a furious Sharks attack and Nikolaj Ehlers scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:24 left to give Winnipeg the victory.

Blake Wheeler and Gabriel Bourque also scored for the Jets, but Hellebuyck was the biggest star with Winnipeg spending much of the game hemmed into its own zone.

Tomas Hertl and Barclay Goodrow scored for San Jose, which lost their fourth straight game. Martin Jones made 16 saves.

In Other Games

Stars 2, Avalanche 1

Flyers 4, Devils 3 (SO)

Capitals 6, Sabres 1

Blues 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT)