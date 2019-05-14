Luis Saez rides Maximum Security across the finish line first during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 4. The winner was then disqualified for interference. | AP

Jockey Luis Saez banned 15 days for Kentucky Derby interference

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - Jockey Luis Saez was suspended for 15 days for failing to control Maximum Security and causing interference that resulted in the horse’s historic disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner.

The decision by the Kentucky stewards was announced by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. A lawyer for Saez said the suspension is “unwarranted” and that the rider’s legal team will file an appeal within 10 days. They are also seeking a stay of the penalty pending appeal.

“He had a flawless ride in the Kentucky Derby and there’s no reason that the stewards should have given any discipline to him,” said attorney Sean Deskins of the Oldfather Law Firm in Louisville. “He did everything that he was required to do and that was within his power to control the horse.”

Saez was cited for failing to “make the proper effort to maintain a straight course” in the May 4 race at Churchill Downs. Country House, a 65-1 shot was elevated and declared the winner. It was the first time the horse finishing first at the Derby was disqualified for interference. Maximum Security was placed 17th of 19 horses.

Saez’s suspension is May 23 through June 14 and covers racing dates.

The stewards’ ruling comes a week after the racing commission denied an appeal of Maximum Security’s disqualification by co-owner Gary West. The commission’s swift denial came hours after West announced that Maximum Security would not run in this weekend’s Preakness at Pimlico in Baltimore.

The commission said that stewards’ decisions are not subject to appeal. It also denied a request to stay the disqualification ruling pending appeal.

West and his wife, Mary, said in a statement Thursday they are evaluating their legal options. They added that with a “just and proper hearing of our case Maximum Security will be restored as the rightful winner.”

