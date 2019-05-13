More Sports / Track & Field

IAAF chief Sebastian Coe lauds Abdul Hakim Sani Brown as 'phenomenal talent'

Kyodo

International Association of Athletics Federations President Sebastian Coe on Sunday hailed Japanese sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown as a “phenomenal talent” following the 20-year-old’s sub-10-second run in the 100 meters.

Sani Brown, a student athlete at the University of Florida, became just the second Japanese runner to break the 10-second barrier when he clocked 9.99 to win a collegiate meet in Arkansas on Saturday.

The 62-year-old Coe, who twice won the Olympic 1,500 meters for Great Britain, said Sani Brown was poised to be one of the faces of Japanese athletics in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“He is a phenomenal talent. We would say one of your picture children for the sport,” said Coe, who was in Japan to attend the IAAF World Relays held in Yokohama over the weekend.

Coe, who counts Japan’s 2004 Olympic hammer throw champion and Japanese Olympic Committee Executive Board member Koji Murofushi as “a very close friend,” said he was impressed at the strides made recently in Japanese athletics.

“If you look at the way Japanese athletics has developed in the last decade, I think it’s one of the fastest-improving federations we have, and across a range of athletics. Clearly sprinting has become strong,” he said.

“I think the Japanese federation and its (coaches) should take a great deal of comfort in what they’ve achieved.”

Coe, who previously served as head of the British Olympic Association, said the World Relays provided another sign that Japan was on track to host a successful Olympic Games.

“We had a great program. The athletes really enjoyed it, the crowd responded, there were some really good performances,” he said.

“I think the Tokyo Games are being delivered well. I know that every sporting organization will want their sport showcased to the maximum effect. It is a big moment in the four-year cycle.”

Yoshihide Kiryu is the only other Japanese to break 10 seconds, having set a national record of 9.98 seconds in September 2017 when he shaved 0.02 second off the previous mark set by Koji Ito in 1998.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Masayuki Kuroda (left) takes a punch from Moruti Mthalane during their IBF flyweight title bout on Monday in Tokyo's Korakuen Hall.
Masayuki Kuroda loses decision to IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane
Japanese challenger Masayuki Kuroda fell short in his bid to unseat International Boxing Federation world flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane on Monday, losing a unanimous decision to the South A...
Bruins right wing David Backes (left) scores on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (center) during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final at Boston's TD Garden on Sunday.
Bruins rout Hurricanes in Game 2 to take 2-0 lead in series
With a five-goal, third-period lead and the Bruins still not done scoring, the crowd in the new Boston Garden began a throaty chant of "We want the Cup!" The next time they see their tea...
Lewis Hamilton leads a group of drivers, including Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas (right), during the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday in Montmelo, Spain.
Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas finish 1-2 for Mercedes at Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton wasn't going to be kind to his teammate this time. Hamilton blasted past pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix, kept his nerve when things got...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Abdul Hakim Sani Brown reacts after winning the men's 100-meter event at the SEC championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. | KYODO

, ,