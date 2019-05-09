Sumo

Hakuho pulls out of Summer Basho with arm injury

Kyodo

Yokozuna Hakuho, who was diagnosed with a torn biceps tendon after winning his 42nd title in March, has withdrawn from the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster Miyagino said Thursday.

According to Miyagino, the yokozuna told him Wednesday evening that he has not fully recovered from his right arm injury and has decided to pull out of the tournament, which begins on Sunday, at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

“He should be well in a month or so. He said yesterday he is at the 70-percent recovery point. It’s not a long-term injury,” Miyagino said.

“He’s gradually getting better but I feel like he still has a long way to go. It’s torn and he feels discomfort when he’s attacked hard.”

Hakuho was seen holding his upper right arm and wincing in pain after defeating Kakuryu in the final bout of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on March 24 and securing his record-extending 42nd Emperor’s Cup with a perfect 15-0 record.

In the first banzuke rankings of the Reiwa Era, Hakuho took the prestigious east yokozuna slot, while fellow Mongolian Kakuryu took the yokozuna west side.

Miyagino said the 34-year-old wrestler was disappointed that he would not be able to take part in the first basho of the Reiwa Era, which started May 1, but the injury had limited him to only basic training exercises.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Wrestlers go head to head during an early morning training session at Naruto Beya, a sumo stable in Tokyo's Sumida Ward.
In pictures: A visit to Naruto Beya
In late April, Japan Times sports-desk staff dropped in on a training session — called keiko or asageiko in Japanese — at Naruto Beya, a sumo stable in Sumida Ward established in ...
Enho points to his name in the latest banzuke, which was released on Tuesday ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Pint-size Enho could shake up banzuke in Reiwa Era
The first banzuke (ranking) of the Reiwa Era was released on Tuesday with newly minted ozeki Takakeisho the standout promotion. It's been a fantastic 12 months in the ring for the stock...
Sumo wrestlers form the characters for Reiwa at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Wednesday.
Sumo wrestlers make beefy salute to first day of Japan's new era
Sumo's biggest stars joined some 70 fellow heavyweights of the sport in using their bodies to spell out the two kanji characters representing Japan's new imperial era name, as the country celebrate...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hakuho | KYODO

, ,