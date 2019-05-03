Mets' Noah Syndergaard homers, twirls shutout in same game

Noah Syndergaard became the first pitcher in 36 years to homer and throw a shutout in a 1-0 victory, lifting the New York Mets over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Syndergaard (2-3) struck out 10 and allowed four hits in his third career complete game, shaking off a sloppy start to the season with a do-it-all effort. He became the first Mets starter to get an out in the eighth this season, and the franchise’s first starter ever to go yard in a 1-0 complete-game win.

Thor did his hammering in the third inning, driving a ball 124 meters to the opposite field in left-center off Tyler Mahle (0-4).

The previous pitcher to homer in a 1-0 complete-game win was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Bob Welch against the Reds on June 17, 1983, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“One of the rarest things in baseball,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters said after the game.

Nationals 2, Cardinals 1

In Washington, Stephen Strasburg reached 1,500 strikeouts in fewer innings than any pitcher in major league history, and the Nationals beat St. Louis after a long rain delay to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

Strasburg (3-1) lasted 6⅔ innings, giving up a run and six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. He got opposing starter Dakota Hudson looking in the fifth for his eighth strikeout of the game and the 1,500th of his career — in 1,272⅓ innings.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Boston left-hander Chris Sale held the previous mark, reaching 1,500 in 2017 after 1,290 innings.

Twins 8, Astros 2

In Minneapolis, Jose Berrios won his fourth straight start, Jason Castro homered off former battery mate Brad Peacock and drove in four runs and AL-leading Minnesota beat Houston.

White Sox 6, Red Sox 4

In Chicago, Nicky Delmonico hit a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to lift the hosts over Boston.

In Other Games

Rockies 11, Brewers 6

Rays 3, Royals 1

Padres 11, Braves 2

Angels 6, Blue Jays 2